Holiday cheer and live music light up Sussex County stages

Friday, Dec. 12

The evening kicks off with a solo set from Ciro Patti at Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at 6 p.m., with an intimate acoustic experience to start the weekend.

At 7 p.m., Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road., hosts Captain Jack’s Rock the Bells, a professional Billy Joel tribute band delivering high-energy renditions of both hits and rare album cuts, recreating the feel of a live Billy Joel concert.

That same evening, Brick & Brew, 27 NJ-23, gets festive with Charlie and the Sound Machine’s Ugly Sweater Party, while Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284, welcomes DUG for their final 2025 show, playing rock classics and ’90s alternative live.

MCQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Rd., combines live music with holiday cheer as Gerry Arias headlines their Ugly Sweater Party. Later at 8 p.m., Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, features Sydney Leigh, a North Jersey singer-songwriter. Meanwhile, Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., presents Top of the World: A Carpenter’s Christmas, a full tribute to The Carpenters with a seven-piece band and multimedia show bringing the duo’s iconic hits to life. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org. Karaoke enthusiasts can close the night at O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill, 271 Spring St., at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13

Lafayette House hosts Will Hoppey at 6 p.m., offering an intimate singer-songwriter experience, while Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden welcomes Skyward Fall at 6:30 p.m., bringing ’90s covers and original songs, from Radiohead to Foo Fighters and more.

At 7 p.m., Jersey Country Boys bring a lively country set to MCQ’s Pub, while Franklin’s Brick & Brew sees Miss Demeanor return for an energetic evening. For rock enthusiasts, Tony and the Boys bring their Snake Oil Willie project to Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 14

Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden kicks off the afternoon at 3 p.m. with Brian McLoughlin, performing a wide range of favorite tunes.

Wednesday, Dec. 17

Blue Arrow Farm hosts Danny C’s Wednesday Concert Series starting at 4 p.m., featuring ROCK THIS TOWN Orchestra’s Christmas Spectacular, the #1 Brian Setzer/Stray Cats tribute band, offering a ticketed holiday-themed rockabilly show for fans of classic rock and swing. Later at 6:30 p.m., Ray Sikora leads karaoke night at The Homestead Restaurant, 294 N Church Rd., giving local singers a chance to shine.

Thursday, Dec. 18

Blue Arrow Farm welcomes Felix and the Cats at 6 p.m., delivering their signature mix of energetic rock and engaging live performance. Later, Maribyrd brings a holiday set to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, featuring acoustic guitar, bass, and seasonal songs that are sure to get the crowd in the holiday spirit.