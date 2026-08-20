Jake Roggenkamp to perform at Sparta Farmers Market

Friday, Aug. 28

The Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, welcomes JP of PS Xperiment to the stage for a 6 p.m. set.

At 7 p.m., Brian St. John brings his solo tunes to Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, or catch Just Some Dudes rock out at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 State Route 284.

Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, hosts the soulful and sophisticated Jeiris Cook for an intimate three-hour set beginning at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Start your morning with an acoustic set at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., by Jake Roggenkamp at 10 a.m.

At 1 p.m., The 3rd Annual Milk Street ShakeDown kicks off at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St. Inspired by the Shakedown markets at Dead shows, come shop local tie-dye clothing, jewelry, stained glass, soap, and much more. Grateful Dead music will be on stage all day long: Diamond Eye Jack performs from 2–5 p.m., and Brian St. John Plays Dead from 7-10 p.m.

For the dinner crowd, Peter Dee shares his melodies at the Lafayette House at 6 p.m. At the same time, Mountain Creek’s Biergarten, 200 NJ-94, hosts their Summer Saturdays with Ray Sikora.

At 7 p.m., Brick & Brew features the tunes of SJ Acoustic.

Sunday, Aug. 30

Visit Skylands this Sunday and unwind to an acoustic set by Brian McLoughlin starting at 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 3

Industry Kitchen + Bar, 6 N Village Blvd., welcomes Tim VG for a set of country favorites at 6 p.m. for their Sunset Thursday music series.

At 6:30 p.m., head to Krogh’s to hear singer-songwriter Chris Donnelly’s acoustic renditions.