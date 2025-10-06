Live music at fall festivals

Friday, Oct. 10

Ciro Patti brings his sound to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at 6 p.m.

Rene Avila makes his debut at Skylands Craft & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, at 6:30 p.m.

The energy continues with Charlie and the Sound Machine, a dynamic three-piece acoustic group, at 7 p.m. at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin.

Singer-songwriter Gerry Arias takes the stage at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, at the same time.

Brian St. John, a seasoned local guitarist and songwriter with four albums under his belt, performs at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, blending originals with his distinct style, also at 7 p.m.

For those looking for a rock edge, Dizaster Horse keeps things loud at the Beacon, 453 River Styx Road, Hopatcong, starting at 8 p.m.

Sick Star Nation turns up the volume at Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., with rock-driven covers and electrifying originals, also at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Rose Talley brings music to the morning crowd at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 Sparta Ave.

Tim VG delivers country tunes at the Lafayette House at 6 p.m.

Dani Zanoni & Co. kick off Lentini Farms’ Fall Festival, 251 High St. (Route 94), Newton, also at 6 p.m.

Almost Autumn brings country and blues-rock favorites to McQ’s Pub at 7 p.m.

And Indigo Hour performs at Brick & Brew at the same time.

Burnt Leftovers light up Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, with a powerhouse mix of big rock anthems from the ’70s through the ’90s, also at 7 p.m.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., presents “Dirty Deeds - The AC/DC Experience,” capturing the thunderous spirit of the legendary Australian band with such hits as “Thunderstruck” and “You Shook Me All Night Long.” Tickets for this tribute are available online at skypac.org

Sunday, Oct. 12

Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., hosts its Grateful Oktoberfest, a family-friendly festival filled with food, vendors and live music. Felix and the Cats kick things off at 2 p.m., followed by Touch of Grey, a Grateful Dead tribute band known for its improvisational energy and deep roots in the jam-band scene, from 3 to 6 p.m. With children’s activities, beer gardens and festive vibes, it’s a full-day celebration.

Also at 2 p.m., JP of PSXperiment performs at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden.

Southern Sojourn takes the outdoor stage at the third annual Fall Fest at Mountain Creek’s Red Tail Lodge, 200 Route 94, Vernon, from 2 to 5 p.m. The Sussex County-based band brings an eclectic mix of styles and a lively energy perfect for the festival atmosphere.

Wednesday, Oct. 15

High Strung rocks out with Southern and classic rock at Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night and Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the band starts playing at 6 p.m. Haunted hayrides offered from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, hosts Ray Sikora’s karaoke night at 6:30 p.m., giving everyone a chance to take the mic.

Thursday, Oct. 16

Felix and the Cats return to Blue Arrow Farm with another lively set at 6 p.m.

Lydia Crown brings her folk rock-inspired originals and heartfelt covers to Krogh’s in a set filled with emotion and melody at 6:30 p.m.

The Newton Theatre hosts the timeless swing of the Glenn Miller Orchestra, one of the most celebrated big bands in history. Known worldwide for its signature jazz sound, the ensemble continues to thrill audiences with more than 300 performances a year.

Send information to Stefani

at themicnj@gmail.com