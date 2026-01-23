Pass It Along schedules benefit concert

The community is invited to attend the annual Concert for Pass It Along, featuring Chasing June, on Saturday, Jan. 31. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public and free to attend, with a cash donation requested at the door to help offset costs.

The benefit concert has become a popular community tradition, bringing neighbors together for an evening of live music while supporting a local nonprofit mission. Organizers encourage music lovers, community supporters and anyone looking for a meaningful night out to attend.

In addition to the concert, Pass It Along will host a silent auction opening online Monday, Jan. 26. Supporters will have several days to browse and bid on items including restaurant gift certificates, in-home concerts and other donations from local businesses. Bidding will remain open through the night of the concert and close Saturday, Jan. 31.

Proceeds from the concert and silent auction will benefit Pass It Along programs that support local youth in the community. More information is available at passitalong.org or through the organization’s social media channels.