Rumble City Records brings decades of rock to Milk Street Distillery

Friday, June 12

Starting at 6 p.m., Ciro Patti returns to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, for a solo set, while John Lepre brings his acoustic classics and sing-alongs spanning your favorite decades of rock, pop, and folk.

Brian St. John brings his seasoned stylings to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Gerry Arias performs at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, while Whiskey Crossing delivers a set of country hits at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284.

Direct from Sweden: The Music of ABBA headlines The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., at 8 p.m. Enjoy tunes from one of the greatest pop groups of all time and sing along to your favorites! Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Saturday, June 13

Enjoy your morning at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S Sparta Ave., with sounds by Maria German starting at 10 a.m.

Hear rock from the ‘80s to today at Angry Erik Brewing, 4 Camre Dr., with Scott Heath starting at 4 p.m.

Later at 6 p.m., Chris Donnelly brings acoustic melodies to the Lafayette House, Kenny & Gil bring their duo set to McQ’s Pub, and Marshall’s Law Band plays old-school southern rock from the ‘70s and ‘80s at Skylands.

Rumble City Records delivers a multi-genre set including ‘80s new wave, ‘90s grunge, 2000s hard rock, and more to the Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., at 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 14

Stay awhile at Angry Erik Brewing and catch Maribyrd playing acoustic folk and indie rock tunes starting at 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17

Danny C’s Wednesday Night Summer Concert Series kicks off at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., featuring a ‘70s oldies night with Jungle Habitat.

Allman Brothers fans can head to The Newton Theatre at 8 p.m. for Devon Allman’s Blues Summit, featuring the Devon Allman Project, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall & Luka Soul with special guest GA-20. Enjoy a powerful night of blues. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Thursday, June 18

Felix and the Cats return to the Blue Arrow Farm stage at 6 p.m., while Scott Ringle brings his sounds to Industry Bar + Kitchen, 6 N. Village Blvd., at the same time.

Later at 6:30 p.m., catch Maribyrd as she brings her captivating sounds to Krogh’s.