SCCC renames art gallery for William S. Finch, honors $1.24M in giving

Sussex County Community College officially renamed its campus art gallery the William S. Finch Art Gallery during a naming ceremony held May 1.

The dedication honors William S. Finch’s lifetime giving to the college, which now totals $1,247,000, including a recent $500,000 gift to the SCCC Foundation.

College officials said Finch’s philanthropy has strengthened educational opportunities and enhanced the cultural life of the campus and surrounding community.

The William S. Finch Art Gallery serves as a space for student, faculty and regional artists, showcasing exhibits that promote creativity and engagement across Sussex County.

“The naming ceremony reflects Mr. Finch’s deep commitment to the arts and his belief in the transformative power of education,” said Dr. Cory Homer, president of Sussex County Community College. “His support not only strengthens our institution but also ensures that the arts remain an essential and accessible part of our students’ educational experience.”

The ceremony included remarks from college leadership, recognition of Finch’s contributions and a viewing of the exhibit “Reflections.”

Students, faculty and community members attended the event celebrating the renamed gallery and Finch’s contributions to the college.