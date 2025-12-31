Sussex County Art Society to feature pyrography demonstration

The Sussex County Art Society will hold its January meeting at noon on Jan. 8 at the Hampton Community Center, 1 Rumsey Way, Newton.

Guest artist Carrie LaDuke will present a demonstration on pyrography, a technique that involves burning designs into wood and other materials.

LaDuke, who is based in Sparta, has more than 25 years of experience as an artist. Her work is inspired by natural materials and draws from multiple crafting disciplines. In addition to photography, she works in basketry and broom-making, exploring texture and form through a variety of mediums.

Her artwork has been featured in several juried exhibitions, including events at Peters Valley. She also teaches workshops through Peters Valley and the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.

Founded in 1964, the Sussex County Art Society serves artists throughout the county. The organization hosts monthly artist demonstrations, informal critique sessions and exhibitions in municipal buildings in Lafayette, Frankford and Hampton townships.