Sussex County Sunflower Maze opens for 16th season

The Sussex County Sunflower Maze has opened for its 16th season, welcoming visitors to what organizers describe as the largest sunflower farm on the East Coast.

The farm, a popular social media destination in northwest New Jersey, is nearing full bloom and is expected to draw visitors from across the country and abroad over the coming weeks.

This year’s maze features the message “250 America, Liberty, Faith” and an agricultural field-cut peace sign. Inspired by the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations, organizers said the design is intended to celebrate American patriotism and encourage visitors to appreciate liberty and faith.

The farm is celebrating 16 years since creating New Jersey’s first sunflower maze. More than 1 million blooms representing 150 varieties of sunflowers in different colors and sizes provide visitors with numerous photo opportunities.

Organizers said the farm’s focus is sunflowers, which are its primary crop and the main attraction for visitors traveling from long distances.

Thousands of people visit the Sussex County Sunflower Maze each year. Organizers said the farm hosted more than 30 marriage proposals last year and has already had 10 this year.

The farm also has become a destination for professional photographers, who use the property for engagement, wedding, first-look, baby announcement, music video, commercial, family and pet photo sessions. Its Facebook page has more than 90,000 followers.

This year’s activities include astrophotography, early-morning nature photography, musical performances, food trucks, craft vendors, sunset sunflower yoga and local author book signings. The book signings are being held in collaboration with Broad Street Books to promote literacy and education.

On weekends, the local Knights of Columbus chapter holds its annual parking fundraiser. Members assist visitors with parking and directions while welcoming guests to the family farm.

The Sussex County Sunflower Maze is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 21.