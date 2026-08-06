The Great Fraud headlines Mountain Creek Biergarten’s Summer Saturdays

Friday, Aug. 14

At 6 p.m., Al Gross brings his melodies to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, for a solo set.

Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, welcomes Crossfire Hurricane, a Rolling Stones tribute, to its stage for a night of nostalgic, high-energy rock at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

John Nutile performs a solo set at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, at 7 p.m., while the Tennessee Honey Band takes over Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 State Route 284, at the same time.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., hosts BoDeans: 40 Years of the Album Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams, and the song “Good Things.” Starting at 8 p.m., enjoy a two-and-a-half-hour show featuring a video retrospective spanning songs from their 14 studio records across five decades of music, the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

At Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sydney Leigh shares her singer-songwriter sounds in the pub room at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 15

The Sparta Farmer’s Market, 89 S Sparta Ave., welcomes Maria German to its tent for your market stroll entertainment, starting at 10 a.m.

At 2 p.m., Milk Street Distillery’s 7th Annual Bourbon Bluegrass and BBQ event kicks off. Enjoy Milk Street bourbons, whiskies, and cocktails all day, with Smokin’ Mo’s serving from 2-9 p.m., The Fermenters Trio playing 3-6 p.m., and The Bunker Boys closing out the night from 7-10 p.m.

For the dinner crowd, the Burnt Leftovers duo lends their harmonies to the Lafayette House at 6 p.m.

At the same time, Mountain Creek’s Biergarten, 200 NJ-94, kicks off its Summer Saturdays with The Great Fraud for a night of vintage, blues-infused rock ‘n’ roll.

Skyward Fall makes its way back to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden at 6:30 p.m.

Brick & Brew welcomes Parkway Anthem for a rockin’ set at 7 p.m., while Dana Harrison performs at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., at 8 p.m.

At 8 p.m. at The Newton Theatre, Oasis fans can catch Supernova: A Tribute to Oasis. Hear the classic songs as this six-piece group recreates the energy, intensity, and swagger of a live Oasis performance. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Sunday, Aug. 16

Unwind on Sunday afternoon at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden with the soundtrack provided by Ciro Patti at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Danny C’s TGIW – Summer Concert Series kicks off at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm with a musical set by Hudson Blue.

Thursday, Aug. 20

At 4:30 p.m., Hamburg Fire Dept’s Hot Rod Cruise Night — hosted by Danny C — welcomes High Strung for a night of country and classic rock at the Hamburg Firemen’s Pavilion, 208 NJ-23! All proceeds go to Hamburg Fire Dept & Blue Arrow Horse/Animal Rescue.

Later, at 6:30 p.m., Americana folk-punk artist Matthew W. Charles brings his songs to Krogh’s.