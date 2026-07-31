Tommy Katona brings Texas blues to Newton Theatre

Friday, Aug. 7

At the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, Ciro Patti entertains the dinner crowds starting at 6 p.m.

Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 State Route 284, hosts Banned for Life for a rock set at 7 p.m.

And at 8 p.m., singer-songwriters Bern Strong & Joe Allocco take turns at the mic at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza.

Saturday, Aug. 8

The Sparta Farmer’s Market, 89 S Sparta Ave., welcomes Richard Meier for an acoustic set at 10 a.m.

Later at 6 p.m., Dirk Quinn stops by the Lafayette House for a set, Dylan Little brings his acoustic solo tunes to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, and Ray Sikora delivers the grooves at Mountain Creek’s Biergarten, 200 NJ-94.

Also kicking off at 6 p.m., Hardyston’s Summer Concert Series at Wheatsworth Park,114 Wheatsworth Road, welcomes Guilty Pleasures to the stage. Don’t forget your chair or blanket!

Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., features The Peach Project serving up high-energy Allman Brothers tunes at 7 p.m.

At the same time, Mixtape Meltdown offers a variety of flavors for their cover set at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23.

At 9 p.m., close the night out with the acoustic sounds of Steve Coombs at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St.

Sunday, Aug. 9

Enjoy your afternoon at the Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden listening to the acoustic and Irish Folk sounds of The DeLear Brothers at 3 p.m.

Later on, Texas Flood, a tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan, makes a stop at The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St. Enjoy this special tribute to the legend, plus new blues songs by Tommy Katona starting at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Starting at 8:30 p.m., Open Mic Night is back at Krogh’s! Katy Gerhold is back to host this special community showcase, so stop by to take the mic or enjoy the local talents.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Danny C’s TGIW Summer Concert series kicks off at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., at 4 p.m., with a special classic and southern rock performance by High Strung!

At 6 p.m., Brian St. John returns to O’Reilly’s patio for his weekly residency.

Back at The Newton Theatre, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives take the stage at 7 p.m. Grammy Award-winning Marty Stuart joins his longtime band The Fabulous Superlatives for a new sound they describe as “cosmic cowboy trip with sun-kissed surf guitar, breezy California rhythms, soul-stirring steel and fluid fretwork all-around.” Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Thursday, Aug. 13

Starting at 4:30 p.m., Hamburg Fire Dept’s Hot Rod Cruise Night begins at the Hamburg Firemen’s Pavilion, 208 NJ-23, with a special classic rock performance by Steel! All proceeds go to Hamburg Fire Dept & Blue Arrow Horse/Animal Rescue.

At 6 p.m., Rene Avilia plays his sounds at Industry Kitchen + Bar, 6 N Village Blvd.

At Krogh’s, Dirk Quinn Duo showcases his unique jazz-funk sound starting at 6:30 p.m.