Wild West City adds weekend music events to summer lineup

Wild West City will host a weekend of live music and western-themed activities July 24-25 as part of its summer entertainment schedule.

The Mr. Joe Show will kick off the weekend on Friday, July 24, at the Golden Nugget Saloon. The band will perform a mix of classic rock and old-school country music, with organizers promising an interactive show designed to get audiences dancing.

Sean Henry will take the stage Saturday, July 25.

Both performances are free and open to the public. Doors open at 5 p.m., with music beginning at 7 p.m. Food, beverages, soft drinks and specialty drinks from the full bar will be available.

The music events are part of a larger summer series added to Wild West City’s schedule. The weekend also coincides with National Day of the Cowboy on Saturday, featuring special activities, along with the park’s regular lineup of western shows and attractions.

The summer music series previously featured one weekend of performances and will continue Aug. 28-29 with the Harrison Duo and line dancing with Tina Marie. A finale featuring the Burnt Mills High Rollers is scheduled for Sept. 25.

Music has long been part of Wild West City’s history, with the venue previously hosting national country performers as well as local and regional acts.