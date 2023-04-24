American Legion Post 157 hosts fundraiser Saturday

The American Legion Post 157 in Branchville will host a dinner show featuring live music and stand-up comedy Saturday, April 29 to raise funds.

At 6:30 p.m., blues rock-inspired musician Nick Keena will take the stage. He has been entertaining folks from a young age. He covers everything from Johnny Cash to the Rolling Stones to Joan Baez and the Wu Tang Clan.

Kenna plays multiple styles of guitars, including his specialty, the Bouzouki, a Greek acoustic instrument.

Also scheduled to perform are Sparta native Vinnie Vitale, Daniel Crow and Lori Space Day.

Vitale spent six years on the New York City comedy scene, regularly performing at Caroline’s on Broadway, Gotham Comedy Club and Stand Up NY.

He was cast on three different reality TV shows on MTV, Fox and ABC. Currently, he emcees a cabaret show at Crystal Springs Resort and manages a stand-up comedy training school, Free Spirit Comedy.

Crow performs throughout the United States and Canada more than 250 days a year. He has been on AXS TV’s “Gotham Comedy Live” and has shared the stage with Rob Schneider.

Space Day earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Nazareth College of Rochester, N.Y., where she managed a pet shop before returning to work in the family business, Space Farms Zoo and Museum.

Her comedy is based on her years of funny and unique activities at her family’s zoo.

The event, being produced in partnership with Free Spirit Comedy, will benefit American Legion Post 157, 325 Route 206 South, Branchville.

The doors and cash bar will open at 6:30 p.m. with live music, leading to a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. The comedy show begins about 8 p.m.

No one younger than 21 will be admitted.

Seating is limited; tickets are $35 per person. Reserve tickets by calling the American Legion after 1 p.m. daily at 973-948-4550.