Bands offer mix of original songs, covers

A harmonious weekend is in store for live music fans in Sussex County.

The magnetic PSXperiment, a three-piece band, takes the stage at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 at Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

At 6:30 p.m., singer-songwriter James Vilade will offer an intimate and emotive set at the Alibi Bar and Grill, 172 Lackawanna Drive, Stanhope.

Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, transforms into a haven for rock aficionados as One Size Fits All showcases its electrifying talents from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Sparta’s Dykstra Park, 4 Mohawk Ave., will host the soulful blues of Billy Hector at 7 p.m. for the penultimate summer concert series show. Drawing inspiration from legends, such as T-Bone Walker, Freddie King and Jimi Hendrix, Hector’s blues rock tunes are a culmination of more than three decades of musical mastery and an impressive discography of 14 albums.

Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, invites the audience to immerse in the vinyl-spinning wizardry of Paul Derin from Uncle Stump at 7 p.m. for a night of “Booze & Grooves.”

For an evening steeped in country covers and original compositions, Matt Gillert will play at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, from 8 to 11 p.m.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., will come alive at 8 p.m. with Tinsley Ellis Songs & Stories with the Dana Fuchs Band.

Drawing inspiration from the British Invasion’s early sparks, including the Yardbirds and Cream, Ellis presents an acoustic set blending his classics with favorites by Gregg Allman and Bob Dylan.

Fuchs, a seasoned blues rock pro, adds her distinct resonance with her latest release, “Borrowed Time,” paying homage to the vibrant spirit of Southern rock.

Embark on a journey into ‘90s rock excellence as Colorado’s own the Samples take the stage at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, at 9:30 p.m. This 21+ event invites you to relish in the embrace of nostalgic rhythms and captivating melodies. Tickets are available for $55 online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-samples-in-nj-at-kroghs-restaurant-brew-pub-tickets-643276115177

On Saturday morning, Aug. 19, Mike Herz graces the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S Sparta Ave., with his acoustic harmonies.

The Lafayette House becomes the canvas for Will Hoppey’s solo acoustic artistry at 6 p.m.

The Stanhope House, 45 Main St., celebrates individuality and artistic expression with a spellbinding Drag Show from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show.

Milk Street Distillery resonates with the infectious grooves of BLAM, for Brandon, Lee, Aaron and Matt, a four-piece jam band, that promises to enthrall from 7 to 11 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Earthman Farm, 132 Drew Road, Sussex, transforms into the backdrop for Black Radish & the Earthman Farm Band, creating a delightful night of melodic magic amid the rustic serenity of the farm.

O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, invites you to revel in Chris Perelli’s ‘70s to ’90s musical tapestry from 9 p.m. to groove to nostalgic tunes and timeless classics.

From 9 p.m. to midnight, Brick & Brew will present the impressive solo artistry of Mike Oregano.

For a serene end to the weekend on Sunday, Aug. 20, visit the rooftop bar Krogh’s Nest in Sparta, where Jake Roggenkamp will perform an acoustic jazz-filled set.

At 2 p.m., listen to the musings of Let it Rain at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden.

The Newton Theatre will resonate with the chart-topping Eli Young Band at 8 p.m. Acclaimed for its Billboard No. 1 Country Song of the Year and ACM Award for “Crazy Girl,” as well as numerous award nominations, the band will rock the audience Sunday night with its country hits.

Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, will host an acoustic open mic session from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. Signups kick off at 5:30 pm.

Or visit Krogh’s and relish the folk melodies of Hudson Valley singer-songwriter Joe K, whose illustrious career has seen collaborations with legends, such as Pete Seeger. He performs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.