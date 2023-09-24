Celebrating Sussex County

The 24 towns that make up Sussex County came together for a day to celebrate the many things that make the area special.

The Sussex County Chamber of Commerce hosted Sussex County Day on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the fairgrounds in Augusta.

The afternoon offered something for everyone. Live music could be heard throughout the day as people visited food trucks, vendors and interactive exhibits.

There also were a Classic Car Show, Fire Department and rescue squad vehicles on display, an Atlantic Air One helicopter landing and a dunk tank run by the Sparta Police Department.

Several contests brought towns, businesses and first-responders together for a little healthy competition.

The winners included:

• Chopped Cooking Challenge for local chefs: Jake Verwys of Inner Love/Get Juiced/Star Baker in Vernon.

• Municipal Egg Toss: Sparta Township.

• Law Enforcement Chicken Wing Challenge: Steve Guido of the Sparta Police Department.

• School Bubble Gum Contest: John Rueu of Kean University’s Skylands Campus.

• County Corn Hole Competition: Members of the Sussex County Office of Mosquito Control.

• Professional Apple Pie Winner: Yellow Cottage Deli & Bakery, Branchville.

• Best Municipal Display: Lafayette Township.