Fall Festivals and Halloween Events

New Jersey

Ongoing Events

Great Pumpkin Festival: Fall festival featuring over 35 family-friendly activities including hayrides to the pumpkin patch, an “America 250” themed corn maze, pig races, dog shows, farm animals, pedal cars, carnival rides, food vendors and more. Ticketed. Visit heavenhillfarm.com for more info. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Thursdays - Sundays through Nov. 8. Heaven Hill Farm, 451 State Route 94, Vernon.

Mountain Creek Fall Fest: Monthlong festivities include scenic lift rides, the mountain coaster, kids’ activities, lawn games, pumpkin patch, live music, cider, fall snacks and more. Ticketed. 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Oct. 3-4 and Oct. 10-12. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekends, Oct. 17-18, and Oct. 24-25. Mountain Creek Resort, 200 Rt. 94, Vernon.

16th Annual Sussex County Heritage Weekend: Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council invite the public to discover the county’s rich history, culture, and stories by highlighting local museums, historic sites, historical societies, and cultural organizations. Visit scahc.org to see participating sites and scheduled events. Saturday, Oct. 10 - Sunday, Oct. 11. Multiple locations in and around Newton.

Garlic Fest at The Shoppes at Lafayette: A weekend full of food trucks and vendors, live music, local garlic growers, a farmers market, beer and cocktail gardens and a cornhole doubles tournament. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 and 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. The Shoppes at Lafayette, 75 NJ-15, Lafayette.

Green Valley Farms BBQ & Harvest Festival: Fun for the whole family featuring live music, hayrides, a corn maze, pumpkin patch, barbecue, drinks, vendors and more. 12 - 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 - Sunday, Oct. 11. Green Valley Farms, 997 Rt. 23, Wantage.

Pumpkin Chunkin: Carve or decorate a pumpkin before launching it across the field with a mighty trebuchet to see how far it flies. All ages welcome; group friendly. Pumpkins included. Ticketed. Contact staff@highlandsnaturefriends.org or call 973-835-2160 for more information. The New Weis Center for Education, Arts & Recreation, 150 Snake Den Rd., Ringwood.

Saturday, Oct. 3

13th Annual Fall Vendor & Crafter Gift Show: The Wallkill Valley Regional High School Music Department presents an indoor craft show featuring over 50 local crafters and vendors. Rain or shine. 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Wallkill Valley Regional High School, 10 Grumm Rd., Hamburg.

Latin Fest: Enjoy live music, traditional food, and arts & crafts activities. 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Main St., Vernon.

Sunday, Oct. 4

Hopatcong Monthly Market: Shop from over 40 vendors and support small businesses with handmade goods, craft items, gifts, jewelry, food trucks, and more. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Hopatcong DPW Lot, 120 River Styx Rd., Hopatcong.

Thursday, Oct. 8

4th Annual Fall Frolic in the Park: Join Norwescap Child & Family Resources for a family-friendly afternoon filled with pumpkin picking and painting, crafts, games, sensory play, music, dancing and giveaways. Free food and drinks, mini pumpkins and children’s Halloween costumes available while supplies last. 4 - 6 p.m. Sussex County Community College, 1 College Hill Rd., Newton.

Saturday, Oct. 10

20th Annual Fall Festival: The Historical Society of Stillwater Township hosts an annual celebration with hayrides, pumpkin picking, an antique tractor parade, a classic pie-eating contest, kids’ activities, food for purchase, and tours of The Shafer Gristmill. 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Stillwater Township School, 904 Stillwater Rd., Stillwater.

Pinecliff Lake Fall Fest: Celebrate the season with food vendors, fall festivities, live music, beer garden and activities. 12 - 6 p.m. Pinecliff Lake Community Club, 1577 Union Valley Rd., West Milford.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Newton Fall Festival and Car Show: The annual festival returns with an afternoon of live music, food and vendors, a pop-up art sale and a classic car show. Free parking. 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Spring St., Newton.

Upper Greenwood Lake Fall Fest: Celebrate the season while supporting local vendors, crafters and businesses selling homemade goods and more. Rain date Oct. 18. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 435 N Lake Shore Dr., Hewitt.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Sussex Harvest, Honey and Garlic Festival: Showcasing Sussex County growers and beekeepers, the festival features local honey, garlic, cheeses, vegetables, meats and jams. Live music, food and vendors also available. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Rd., Augusta.

The Y Fall Fest: Activities and entertainment for all ages including crafts, bounce house, face painting, pumpkin patch and decorating, family games, food trucks and a costume parade. Attendees are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. YMCA Outdoor Education Center, 131 Germantown Road, West Milford.

Fall Fest on the Farm: Unique seasonal crafts and activities include pressing your own apple cider, decorating pumpkins, a candle-making workshop, face painting, and apple stamping. Activities are ticketed on site. 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Hawk Ridge Farm, 283 Espanong Rd., Jefferson.

SCAHC Halloween Bash Fundraiser: Support Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council with an evening of dancing, food, drinks, and Halloween revelry featuring a costume contest, a caricature artist (additional cost), buffet dinner, and cash bar. Ticketed. Visit scahc.org or call 973-383-0027 for tickets. 6 - 10 p.m. Lafayette House, 75 Route 115, Lafayette.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Not So Spooky Halloween Party: A family-friendly Halloween event featuring a live performance by Miss Jolie and an interactive presentation by Lokai Rose about Halloween candy and why spiders aren’t so scary. Costumes are strongly encouraged. Open to ages 6 and under. Pre-registration is required at passaiccountynj.org. 1 p.m. Camp Hope, 1792 Union Valley Rd., West Milford.

Friday, Oct. 23

Vernon Annual Trick or Trail: A twist on the trunk or treat idea. Trick-or-treaters will be able to follow the Maple Grange Walking Path and stop at all of the tables to receive candy. Registration required through Vernon PAL Google Form. Parking is limited. 4 - 8 p.m. Maple Grange Park, 36 Maple Grange Rd, Vernon.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Monster Dash 5K Run/Walk: A family-friendly 5K run/walk supporting local schools. Participants of all ages are welcome, with prizes for the best costumes. Details can be found at newtonpridefoundation.com. Same-day registration begins at 7 a.m. Race starts at 8:30 a.m. Newton High School, 44 Ryerson Ave, Newton.

Annual Fall Vendor & Craft Fair: Annual church fair featuring a wide variety of vendors and artisans with unique gifts, handmade crafts, seasonal décor, refreshments and more. Includes a Kids Corner with face painting and crafts. 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 246 Woodport Rd., Sparta.

Lunar Faire: A bi-monthly night market featuring a variety of vendors, performers, and activities for all ages like face painting, spell and potion making, crystal charging, crowd medium readings, and more. 3 - 10 p.m. Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Rd., Augusta.

Spooktakular and Haunted Hallway: Free trunk-or-treat in the West Milford High School parking lot and ticketed haunted hallway at Macopin School. Candy donations appreciated. 5 - 8 p.m. 16 Nosenzo Pond Rd, West Milford and 70 Highlander Dr, West Milford.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Thomas Edison Film Festival: Sussex County Community College and Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council present nine selected award-winning shorts and a Q&A session with special guest filmmaker and animator John Schnall. Ticketed. Visit scahc.org for more info. 3 - 6 p.m. Sussex County Community College, 1 College Hill Rd., Newton.

Friday, Oct. 30

Trunk or Treat and Pumpkin Race: Children of all ages are welcome to participate in the trunk-or-treat and pumpkin race. The event includes a pumpkin patch with five pumpkins for $20 cash or one pumpkin for $5 cash. Prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place pumpkin race winners. Pumpkin race begins at 7:30 p.m. 6-9 p.m. West Milford Fire Dept. Company No. 2, 2970 State Rt. 23, Newfoundland.

New York

Ongoing Events

New York Renaissance Faire: A 16th-century English village featuring a vendor market with over 100 artisans to shop from, food and beverage vendors, demonstrations, performers and reenactors, games, rides and family-friendly activities. Ticketed. 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 & Sunday, Oct. 4. New York Renaissance Faire, 600 Route 17A, Tuxedo.

Sugar Loaf Fall Festival: Annual celebration includes artisan and craft vendors, live music, food and drinks, and more. Visit sugarloafnewyork.com for more. Saturday, Oct. 10 & Sunday, Oct. 11. Sugar Loaf Craft Village, 1365 Kings Hwy, Chester.

Warwick Historical Society Haunted History Tours: Enjoy immersive pre-tour entertainment and a curated market at the A.W. Buckbee Events Center followed by an evening walking tour through four historic Warwick locations. Ticketed; pricing varies. Visit warwickhistory.org for tickets. 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 - Sunday, Oct. 18 A.W. Buckbee Events Center, 2 Colonial Ave., Warwick.

Ghost Hunts: Join Haunted Rooms America for a guided six-hour after-hours paranormal investigation of the former Mid-Orange Correctional Facility, with professional ghost hunting equipment provided. Ticketed. Visit hauntedrooms.com for tickets. 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. Saturdays, Oct. 17 & 24. Former Mid-Orange Correctional Facility, 900 Kings Highway, Warwick.

Spirits of Samhain Haunted House: Discover haunts of ancient Ireland in this art-inspired haunted house presented by Wickham Works, including crafting tables and concessions. No-scare walk-throughs available. Ticketed. 6 - 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 - Saturday, Oct. 24. Warwick Valley Community Center, 11 Hamilton Ave., Warwick.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Pennings Orchard Fall Festival and Flea Market: Shop vendor items including crafts, antiques and vintage items, clothing, jewelry, and classic sale items. Explore all the farm has to offer with hay rides, a corn maze, kids play area, cider donuts, food trucks, music, and pick-your-own apples. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Pennings Orchard (West), 169 Route 94 S, Warwick.

LAKEtoberFEST: A festive day featuring beer, food, live music, stein holding competitions, games and prizes. The event begins at the Lakeside Farmers Market and continues with festivities at the Greenwood Lake Elks Lodge, Murphy’s Tavern, and several other locations throughout the day. 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. 133 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake.

Sugarloaf Super Saturday: Run the Sugar Loaf 5K beginning at 8:30 a.m. followed by a classic car show from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and Sugar Loaf Film Festival screenings from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Registration required for the race and car show; film festival is ticketed. Visit sugarloafnewyork.com for more information. Sugar Loaf Arts and Crafts Village.

Port Jervis Harvest Festival: Festivities include hayrides, a petting zoo, pumpkins, pony rides, face painting, Touch-A-Truck, a bonfire, s’mores, apple cider, doughnuts, and more. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Riverside Park, 4th St., Port Jervis.

Town of Wawayanda Fall Festival: Enjoy an afternoon filled with family fun, craft vendors, food, and live music. 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Shannen Park, 1906 NY-284, Slate Hill.

Rock the Ribbon Fall Music Festival: All day live music festival featuring hayrides, pumpkin picking, corn maze, food and drinks. Ticketed. 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Echo Fields, 197 Pine Hill Rd, Westtown.

3rd Annual Orange County Distillery’s Oktoberfest: Featuring craft beer, cocktails, drinking contests, food trucks and live music. $10 parking fee. 12 - 10 p.m. Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms, 286 Maple Ave, New Hampton.

5th Annual Sugarloaf Film Festival: Features films from emerging filmmakers locally and around the world. Free matinee screening begins at 11 a.m., followed by all-day film screenings from 1 - 8 p.m. Michael Mills presents “Just the Tricks: A Magic Show” from 8 - 10 p.m. Ticketed. Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 213 Creamery Pond Rd., Chester.

Sunday, Oct. 4

36th Annual Warwick Applefest: Annual seasonal celebration featuring over 200 craft vendors, dozens of food vendors, live music, a farmer’s market, children’s carnival, apple pie contests, and more. Visit warwickapplefest.com for more information. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Parking available at the Warwick Valley Middle School and Veterans Memorial Park. Festival areas include Bank St., Railroad Ave., South St., and Stanley Deming Park, Warwick.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Town of Tuxedo Fall Festival: Afternoon filled with live music, food trucks and vendors showcasing crafts, products, and services. 1 - 6 p.m. Powerhouse Park, 51 Powerhouse Ln., Tuxedo.

Jayne Street Fall Festival: Seasonal cocktails and food specials with live music and local vendors. 12 - 8 p.m. Jayne Street Distilling Co., 41 Jayne St., Florida.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Fall Fest at Mount Peter: Enjoy breweries, wineries, food trucks, vendors, live music, kids’ activities, sky rides and more. Admission is $20 per car. Rain or shine. 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mount Peter, 51 Old Mt Peter Rd., Warwick.

Warwick Children’s Book Festival: Annual opportunity to meet authors and illustrators of children’s books featuring new books for sale, crafts, food trucks, a kids’ concert, and reading to dogs. 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. Warwick Valley Middle School, 225 West St., Warwick.

Monday, Oct. 12

Pumpkinfest: Outdoor fun and activities for the whole family including a bounce houses, touch-a-tractor, pumpkin painting, face painting, activities and games, food trucks, and more. Ticketed. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Pine Island Park, Key Rd., Pine Island.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Illuminate Goshen Fall Festival: Festivities include pumpkin painting and carving, live music, local artists, craft vendors, a chili cook-off, and bounce houses. Rain date Oct. 18. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Village Green, 33 Park Pl., Goshen.

Sunday, Oct. 18

33rd Annual Fall Foliage Festival: Street fair featuring an afternoon of live music across three performance stages, over 200 craft and business vendors, food trucks, a petting zoo and pony rides, a classic car show and more. (Rescheduled from Sunday, Sept. 27) 12 - 6 p.m. Front St. in Historic Downtown Port Jervis.

Saturday, Oct. 24

8th Annual Tuxedo Trunk-or-Treat: Community event featuring decorated trunks, games, treats, family fun, inflatables, and prizes for best trunks. Email kmetcalf@tuxedogov.org to sign up to host a trunk. 3 - 5 p.m. Powerhouse Park, 51 Powerhouse Ln., Tuxedo.

78th Annual Port Jervis Halloween Parade: Arrive in costume. Parade step-off is at 3:30 p.m. from City Hall to Farnum House. Rain date Oct. 25. Port Jervis City Hall, 20 Hammond St., Port Jervis.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Halloween Ecstatic Dance: Family-friendly dance event for judgement-free movement in a sober environment with Gypsy Funk Squad, DJ Rinpoche and DJ Olas. Includes a $250 cash prize costume contest, and $50 kids costume contest. Ticketed at the door. 6:30 - 10 p.m. Warwick Conference Center, 62 Warwick Center Rd., Warwick.

Monster Munch Halloween Festival: Arrive in costume and celebrate Halloween with food trucks and local vendors, a kids’ costume parade and family activities, games, Boo Barn, live music and more. Festival admission ticketed. 12 - 10 p.m. Thunderbird Farms, 13 Van Sickle Rd, Goshen.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Women of Woodbury Annual Craft Fair: Scholarship fundraiser featuring craft vendors, a tricky tray and bake sale. Vendors are wanted. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Woodbury Senior Center, 16 County Route 105, Highland Mills. 845-928-9007.

Pennsylvania

Ongoing Events

Hawley Harvest Hoedown: Join Downtown Hawley Partnership for a two-day festival featuring food trucks, vendors, live music, a tricky tray, hay rides, pumpkin painting, activities for kids and more. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. Downtown Hawley and Bingham Park, Hawley.

Black Bear Film Festival: Annual film festival welcomes filmmakers to share their stories. The festival begins Friday, Oct. 9 with a weekend full of film screenings all day Saturday Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 11 at the Milford Theater, 114 E Catharine St, Milford.

Ghost Hunts: Join Haunted Rooms America for a guided six-hour after-hours paranormal investigation of The Columns Museum, with professional ghost hunting equipment provided. Ticketed. Visit hauntedrooms.com for tickets. 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. Fridays Oct. 16 and Friday, Oct. 23. The Columns Museum, 608 Broad St., Milford.

Murder on the Orient Express: Enjoy a live theater performance of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” at the Milford Theater. Ticketed. Recurring weekly Fridays - Sundays, Oct. 30 - Nov. 8. The Milford Theater & Performing Arts Center, 114 East Catharine St., Milford.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Pocono Mountains Marathon Race Festival: Runners can enjoy the scenic fall foliage while running through Promised Land State Park. Race distances are available for all athletes, and the full marathon is a certified Boston Marathon qualifier. Registration includes a T-shirt, medal and running socks. 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Promised Land State Park, 100 Lower Lake Rd., Greentown.

Toast to Milford: Celebrate Milford in style and indulge in free nibbles and beverages from your favorite local shops, eateries, and more. 10 a.m. Harford St., Milford.

PEEC Harvest Festival: Celebrate the season with hands-on activities, conservation exhibits, vendors, crafts, food, music, and more. Ticketed. 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Rd., Dingmans Ferry.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Halloween Pooch Parade: Dress up your furry friends in their best costumes and parade through town. Noon. Registration and the parade typically start at The Columns Museum with the event ending at Ann Street Park. Visit www.milfordpa.us for more details. Milford.