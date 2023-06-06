First Hope Bank launches new logo, website

First Hope Bank has launched a new brand logo, which embodies the bank’s commitment to innovation, growth and evolution while honoring its history of community service.

“We see this re-branding as a commitment to our roots and a promise of the strength and resilience we carry forward,” said Donald Somma, president and chief executive. “The new logo isn’t just a cosmetic change; it’s a reflection of our continual innovation and adaptability.”

The redesigned logo retains the emblematic star, a reminder of the bank’s founding in 1911 in the Moravian town of Hope.

It will be rolled out in all the bank’s communication channels, including the physical and digital platforms beginning with the launch June 7 of a new website at FirstHope.bank

The new “.bank” domain emphasizes First Hope’s commitment to providing a secure online experience for its customers.

First Hope Bank has branches in Sparta and Newton among other locations.