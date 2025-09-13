Football roundup: High Point tops Kittatinny, 14-7

High Point Regional High School defeated Kittatinny Regional High School, 14-7, at home Friday, Sept. 12.

Jerron Martress made two touchdowns for the Wildcats (3-0): one on a 23-yard run in the second quarter and one on a four-yard run in the third quarter.

Jacob Woods kicked two extra points.

Jack Brex made the only score for the Cougars (2-1) on a two-yard run in the first quarter.

Lucas Inglima kicked the extra point.

No other details were available.

Newton wins

Newton High School beat Lenape Valley Regional High School, 17-7, there Sept. 12.

Evan Cotter made two touchdowns for the Braves (2-0)): one on a 37-yard pass from quarterback Matt Ellsworth in the second quarter and one on a 13-yard run in the third quarter.

Hunter Wolfe caught a pass from Ellsworth for two extra points.

Ellsworth also kicked a 17-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

The only points for the Patriots (0-3) came from Kevin Giusti’s touchdown on a five-yard run in the first quarter.

Ellsworth completed two of four pass attempts for a total of 50 yards.

Vernon wins

Vernon Township High School beat Parsippany Hills, 21-6, there Sept. 12.

After a scoreless first quarter, quarterback Nathaniel Kimkowski made the first touchdown for the Vikings (2-1) on a 10-yard run in the second quarter.

Dean Grundy scored twice: on a 39-yard pass from Kimkowski in the second quarter and on a 20-yard pass from Kimkowski in the fourth quarter.

Noah Rivera kicked three extra points.

Will Maass put the only points on the board for Parsippany Hills (0-3) on a 24-yard pass from Nick Napolitano in the third quarter.

Kimkowski completed 15 of 24 pass attempts for a total of 196 yards. He also rushed for 71 yards.

Thomas Benson rushed for 87 yards for Vernon, and Grundy had 86 yards receiving.

Sparta wins

Sparta High School defeated Roxbury, 28-13, there Sept. 12.

No details were available.

The Spartans are 2-1 so far this season. Roxbury is 1-2.

Hopatcong wins

Hopatcong High School defeated North Warren, 27-20, at home Sept. 12.

Kiyon Simpson made three touchdowns for the Chiefs (2-1) and Michael Certo made one.

Simpson rushed for a total of 134 yards during the game and Certo for 114.

Aiden Elliott-Able scored twice for North Warren (1-2) and Arthur Soricelli made the third touchdown.

Elliott-Able rushed for 136 yards.

Jefferson loses

Jefferson Township High School lost to Lakeland, 27-20, there Sept. 12.

Christopher Connolly scored for the Falcons (0-3) on a 90-yard kickoff return in the first quarter.

Jason Post made two touchdowns - on 70-yard and six-yard passes from Eric Hokenberg - in the fourth quarter.

Steven Cruz made two extra points on a pass from Hokenberg.

Quarterback Hunter Struble made two touchdowns for Lakeland (2-1), and Joey Hans and Chace Severs made one each.

Roland Theriault kicked three extra points.

Struble completed 18 of 25 pass attempts for a total of 188 yards. He also rushed for 101 yards.