Government shutdown affects refuge

Trails in the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge remain open during the shutdown of the federal government but minimal staff is working.

All volunteer activities at the refuge and events organized by the Friends of Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge are suspended, and the store is closed.

The Friends group’s board will be participate in the Harvest, Honey and Garlic Festival on Saturday, Oct. 18 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. Some merchandise from the Friends shop will be for sale there.

The government shutdown also may affect the Walpack Historical Society’s plans for Sussex County Heritage Weekend on Sunday, Oct. 12.

A message on the society’s website says, “Due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, all currently scheduled events are suspended until further notice. For more details, please check our social media pages.”

The annual Van Campen Day is planned from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in Walpack. Scheduled are demonstrations of early crafts and preparing foods and a parade lead by the Colonial Musketeers taking visitors on a tour of nearby historical sites and markers.