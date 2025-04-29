Gubernatorial candidate forum Saturday at SCCC

The Sussex County GOP is hosting a forum for the four Republicans running for governor in the June 10 primary.

It will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 3 in the Performing Arts Center at Sussex County Community College, 1 College Hill Road, Newton. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

Rich Zeoli, host of the “The Rich Zeoli Show” on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT in Philadelphia, will be the moderator.

Register online at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc67DEPfh4PKyT65NfqHJDXMJANLFo2impx3C3S8DaAAuYYDg/viewform

For information, send email to SCRCevents1776@gmail.com