Holiday Wish Tree growing

For more than 26 years, the Holiday Wish Tree in the Sparta Public Library has been making holidays happier for children in Sussex County.

The Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta presents the tree so gifts can be brought to children in need.

This year, in addition to gift drop-off at the Sparta Library and Sparta Books, an additional tree will be at the Dennis Library in Newton.

Sussex County Community College also has a tree for students and staff.

For those unable to visit a tree in person, a list is on the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta’s website.

Those giving through the tree at the library may choose a handmade ornament. Each one is tagged with the age and gender of a child. Then return a new, unwrapped toy to the library tree with the tag on the toy and keep the ornament.

For the gift collection at Sparta Books, choose a favorite book and drop off a new copy at the tree in the store.

The trees will be on display:

• Nov. 18-Dec. 15 at Sparta Publc Library, 22 Woodport Road, and Sparta Books, 29 Center St.

• Nov. 20-Dec. 16 at Dennis Library, 101 Main St., Newton.

• Nov. 21-Dec. 18 at Sussex County Community College, 1 College Hill Road, Newton.

The Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta delivers the gifts to the Division of Child Protection and Permanency, where they are distributed to families based on need throughout the year.

For information, send email to jwcsparta@gmail.com or go online to www.jwcsparta.org