Lanterns mark 250th anniversary

News of the battles in Lexington and Concord, Mass., reached New Jersey 250 years ago, on April 24, 1775.

To commemorate, the state is hosting a “2 Lights” Night on Thursday, April 24.

The name refers to how the patriots signaled the path of British troops out of Boston: hanging one light if by land, two if by sea in the Old North Church.

Sparta’s RevolutionNJ 250 Committee will be hanging two lanterns in White Deer Plaza, on the corner of Winona Parkway and East Shore Trail, on Thursday night.

The Sparta Historical Society also has hung two lanterns outside the Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 226 Main St.

The Sparta RevolutionNJ 250 Committee is planning and promoting the township’s commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.

The committee will have a booth at Sparta Day on May 31 and welcomes residents’ ideas for the celebration.