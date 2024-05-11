‘Matilda’ opens in Sussex

Drama Geek Studios will present “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” starting this week at the historic Crescent Theater in Sussex.

The Tony Award-winning show revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.

With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, “Matilda” has won 47 international awards.

The show contains adult themes and adult language.

The cast includes performers ages 8-45 with varying degrees of experience from Sussex, Morris and Passaic counties.

Performances are May 10-12 and 17-19. They start at 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $17 for students age 17 and younger, and $15 for senior citizens age 65 and older. They may be purchased online at dramageekstudios.com or dramageekstudios.ticketleap.com

Tickets also will be sold at the door while seats are available.

Drama Geek Studios is holding a book drive for lightly used books at all performances.

The historic Crescent Theater is a nonprofit organization and is available for rental.