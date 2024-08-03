Miss Lafayette is Queen of the Fair

Miss Lafayette Chaya Ortega was chosen Queen of the Fair 2024 on Saturday, Aug. 3 during the second evening of the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show.

The first runner-up was Miss Hardyston Kristen Silipena and the second runner-up was Miss Newton Allison Iliff.

Miss Franklin Makayla Snyder won the People’s Choice award.

Ortega, who attends Tufts University, graduated fourth in her class from High Point Regional High School.

She plans to attend law school, with a possible master’s degree abroad. She hopes to practice law and/or diplomacy.

Silipena, who was president of her class at the Academy for Environmental Science, is an avid swimmer.

After high school, she plans to attend a four-year university to pursue a degree in speech language pathology. She also wants to continued swimming in college.

Iliff graduated from Newton High School and attends Sussex County Community College. She plans to become an American Sign Language interpreter.

Snyder is a dancer and student at Sussex County Community College (SCCC). She graduated from Wallkill Valley Regional High School.

After two years at SCCC, she plans to attend Montclair State University, pursuing a major in business administration with a concentration in real estate.