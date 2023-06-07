Pass It Along Day helps local nonprofits

Hundreds of volunteers of all ages participated in Pass It Along Day on May 20, giving time to community service projects to help local nonprofit agencies.

Projects include painting, landscaping, minor structural repairs, planting gardens and more.

“It’s so incredible to see this day come together,” said Linda Schmidt, a Pass It Along board member who helped out at various venues. “It’s especially great to see the teens here volunteering.”

Schmidt has been involved with Pass It Along, a nonprofit organization in Lafayette, for many years.

Volunteer Julia Moore, a senior at Kittatinny Regional High School who will be attending the University of Virginia in the fall, helped mulch at Katie’s House in Stillwater.

“I think that both Pass It Along and Katie’s House are great organizations and I was happy to volunteer today,” she said.

Matt Hamann and his daughter Julia came from Sparta to volunteer at several venues.

“We believe in the mission of Pass It Along and that of all of the nonprofits being helped today and were glad to help out,” he said.

Katie’s House, established in 2021, is a nonprofit that provides housing, activities and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

It is named for the adopted daughter of Evelyn and Conrad Dudziec who has multiple disabilities. She lives in the Meadowbrook Katie’s House location in Stillwater.

“There are now four Katie’s Houses in the area, all helping Katie and others in a similar situation thrive,” Evelyn Dudziec said. “We take care of everything on the inside, but having help from this day and Pass It Along to help spruce up the outside is so fantastic.”

Other nonprofits that benefited from the Day of Service included Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice, Birth Haven, Habitat for Humanity, Sparta Community Food Pantry, Ridge and Valley Conservancy and Patchwork Pastures Farm Animal Sanctuary

“The Pass It Along Day of Service was founded in 2002 by Diane Taylor,” said Anna Gundersen, program director there. “It’s a great day where our volunteers can help out with certain things around the nonprofits that they may not have time for.

“We’ve fostered some great relationships with local high schools and have our own corps of youth and adult volunteers who help out every year.”