x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Photos: High Point Veterans Memorial Service

Wantage /
| 01 Jul 2025 | 10:38
    <b>Veterans march up to the New Jersey Veterans Memorial in High Point State Park on Sunday, June 29. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    Veterans march up to the New Jersey Veterans Memorial in High Point State Park on Sunday, June 29. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    <b>The 76th annual High Point Veterans Memorial Service was held at noon Sunday, June 29. It was organized by the American Legion and hosted by Post 213 in Sussex.</b>
    The 76th annual High Point Veterans Memorial Service was held at noon Sunday, June 29. It was organized by the American Legion and hosted by Post 213 in Sussex.
    <b>Veterans salute as Mariana Segura sings the National Anthem.</b>
    Veterans salute as Mariana Segura sings the National Anthem.
    <b>The Honor Guard from American Legion Post 157 in Branchville.</b>
    The Honor Guard from American Legion Post 157 in Branchville.
    Photos: High Point Veterans Memorial Service
    <b>Those attending the service bow their heads.</b>
    Those attending the service bow their heads.
    <b>Veterans march up to the New Jersey Veterans Memorial for the annual service.</b>
    Veterans march up to the New Jersey Veterans Memorial for the annual service.
    Photos: High Point Veterans Memorial Service
    Photos: High Point Veterans Memorial Service
    Photos: High Point Veterans Memorial Service
    Photos: High Point Veterans Memorial Service
    Photos: High Point Veterans Memorial Service
    Photos: High Point Veterans Memorial Service
    Photos: High Point Veterans Memorial Service
    Photos: High Point Veterans Memorial Service
    Photos: High Point Veterans Memorial Service
    <b>Robert MacMurray of Camden County and Ralph Harker of American Legion Post 68 in Merchantville.</b>
    Robert MacMurray of Camden County and Ralph Harker of American Legion Post 68 in Merchantville.
    <b>The Honor Guard from American Legion Post 157 in Branchville.</b>
    The Honor Guard from American Legion Post 157 in Branchville.