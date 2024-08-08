x
Photos of the fair

Augusta /
| 08 Aug 2024 | 02:02
    <b>Sheep judging Saturday, Aug. 3 at the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm &amp; Horse Show</b>. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    <b>Dwight Scott judges the poultry contest Saturday, Aug. 3 at the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm &amp; Horse Show. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>The Demolition Derby on Sunday evening, Aug. 4. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Theresa and Logan Curry of Andover on the merry-go-round. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>SUNY Morrisville’s Belgian hitch is the only competing collegiate hitch in North America. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Fair-goers watch the Hot Dog Pig Races on Sunday, Aug. 4. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Contestants in the Hot Dog Pig Races. </b>(Photo by Maria Kovic)
    <b>Noah Lamkin of Tampa, Fla., takes a snack break. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>A performance of ‘K9s in Flight.’ </b>(Photo by Maria Kovic)
    <b>Lehigh Valley Cloggers perform Saturday, Aug. 3 at the fair. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Tucker Kresge with Willow. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Fair-goers listen to a pitch to play a game. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Wesson Wilpelt sits on a toy cow. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Carnival ride at the fair. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Brielle Morris looks at a chick. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Children on a carnival ride. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Demolition Derby. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Demolition Derby. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Demolition Derby. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Demolition Derby. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Crowd at the Demolition Derby. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Crowd at the Demolition Derby. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Davannah and Natalie Crouch of Blairstown. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>DJ, Savannah and Elliott Meisinger of Newton. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>(Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>A performance of ‘K9s in Flight.’ </b>(Photo by Maria Kovic)
    <b>A performance of ‘K9s in Flight.’ (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>(Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Carnival rides at the fair. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Cow judging Saturday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Sheep judging Saturday, Aug. 3</b>. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    <b>Cow judging. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Veterans Trail competition Saturday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Horse Pleasure Class 50 judging. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Western Pleasure Class 50 judging. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>A performance of ‘K9s in Flight.’ (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Children wear costumes to take part in ‘Giovanni Anastasini Presents: Join the Circus.’ (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Layne and Michelle Vellenga with Jack. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Hawkon Swisshelm with Spot. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Celine Singer Andrews visits the baby chicks. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Logan Deguarde comes down the slide at the fair. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Dean Barkenbus with Nugget. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Dawn Dembowky with Butter. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Alana Dembowski with Tater. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Halley Greenwale with Alice and Kaley Holloway with Bella. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Justin Ott with Soda Pop. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Demi Braelyn with Stassey. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Douglas Demarco and Ethan Westla with Fuzzy. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Cows wait for judging. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Contestants await their turn in the ring. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Alexis Younglas grooming Manny. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>The Morris family visits the animals at the fair. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>A goat at the fair. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>A goat in a pen at the fair. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Alexis Younglas with Manny. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>A performance of ‘K9s in Flight.’ (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Christopher Shinn and Nicole McDonald at the Sussex County United Brewers &amp; Alchemists (SCUBA) beer awards. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Children take part in a puppet show at the fair. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>At the fair. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Award-winning vegetables on display. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
