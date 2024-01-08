x
Rangers beat Braves, 50-42

Newton /
| 08 Jan 2024 | 04:17
    (WV1) Wallkill Valley's Jackie Schels dribbles the ball in the game against Newton on Friday, Jan. 5. She scored 27 points and the Rangers won, 50-42. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    (NB1) Newton's Sophia May leaps with the ball during a shot attempt in the second half. May scored 10 points.
    (NB2) Newton's Avery Eigner (12) prepares to shoot while covered by Wallkill Valley's Jackie Schels. Eigner scored four points in the game.
    (WV2) Wallkill Valley's Rebecca Krueger launches the ball toward the hoop in the second half. She scored six points and grabbed five rebounds in the game against Newton.
    (NB3) Newton's Caitlyn Pokrywa raises the ball during a shot. She scored 19 points in the game against Wallkill Valley.
    Newton's Sophia May maneuvers the ball past Wallkill Valley's Rebecca Krueger.
    Newton's Caitlyn Pokrywa handles the ball on the court in the second half.
    Wallkill Valley's Jackie Schels looks to pass the ball while being covered by Newton's Avery Eigner.
The Wallkill Valley Regional High School girls basketball team defeated Newton, 50-42, at home Friday, Jan. 5.

Jackie Schels scored a game high of 27 points for Rangers. Kate Fahrenfeld scored 11 points; Rebecca Krueger added six points; and Gabriella Kuhar, Tara Anderson and Diamond Alvarado contributed two points apiece.

Caitlyn Pokrywa scored a team high of 19 points for Newton. Sophia May scored 10 points; Jolen Stoner made five points; Avery Eigner added four points; and Catherine Vena and Carrigan Walsh scored two points each.

Wallkill Valley (2-6) was scheduled to take on North Warren there at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9. Next they will face High Point there at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.

Newton (7-2) was set to play Lenape Valley at home at 4 p.m. Jan. 9, then Kittatinny there at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.