Space, Fantasia, Inganamort win Morris County GOP line

State Assemblyman Parker Space, who is running for the state Senate in District 24, and Assembly candidates Dawn Fantasia and Mike Inganamort have won the support of a majority of Morris County Republican Committee members.

That means that the three will be listed on the committee’s line on the ballot in the GOP primary June 6.

District 24 includes six towns in Morris County. Most of the district is in Sussex County, which does not have a county committee line on the ballot.

The Morris County committee members voted at a convention Saturday, March 4.

Space faces former Bogota Mayor Steve Lonegan, who now lives in Newton, in the Senate race.

Fantasia, a Sussex County commissioner, and Inganamort, mayor of Chester Township, are competing with a number of other candidates for two Assembly seats. Those candidates include Josh Aikens, president of the Lafayette Board of Education, and Warren County Commissioner Jason Sarnoski.

Monday, March 27 is the deadline for municipal, county and state candidates to file to run this year.