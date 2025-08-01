‘SpongeBob Musical’ runs through Aug. 10

Drama Geek Studios presents “The SpongeBob Musical” starting Friday, Aug. 1.

Performances continue through Sunday, Aug. 10 at the historic Crescent Theater, 74 Main St., Sussex.

The musical is based on the Nickelodeon animated television series “SpongeBob SquarePants.” It opened on Broadway in December 2017 and ran for 327 performances.

Shows are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets cost $22 for adults and $17 for students and senior citizens.

They may be purchased online at ticketleap.events/events/dramageekstudios