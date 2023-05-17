Sussex County YMCA golf outing is today

The Sussex County YMCA will hold its 21st annual golf outing Wednesday, May 17 at Ballyowen Golf Club in Hamburg.

The golf outing will begin at 7:15 a.m. with a catered breakfast for all participants. It will conclude with a cocktail reception in the pavilion, hor d’oeuvres and an awards presentation in the afternoon.

Reservations to play golf or attend the reception may be made online at metroymcas.org or by calling Alma Dhuyvetter, Corey Brown or Edith Lynch at the Sussex County Y at 973-209-9622.

The golf outing honors Nielsen Automotive Group for its support of the Y, where the company funded and built a playground, and the community.

The outing is presented by Thorlabs, and sponsors include Ally, Lakeland Bank, First Hope Bank, Perona Farms, the Macaluso family, Your Diet Guy, RoNetco Supermarkets, Nielsen Automotive Group, Wayne Tile, Planet Networks, and Chiesa, Shahinian & Giantomasi.

“The golf outing has been a beloved tradition and successful fundraiser for the YMCA, and we are thrilled to plan another terrific event this year,” said Jim Downing, chairman of the event.

“The Y has served as a critical lifeline in this community, especially these past few years, in providing much-needed programming to support the health of both children and adults when it’s been needed most.”

In 2022, the Sussex County YMCA gave back more than $253,000 to provide financial assistance to more than 1,723 youths, adults, families and senior citizens.

“As a nonprofit, we rely on the generosity of our members and donors to continue delivering programs that address critical health and wellness needs, and these needs are greater than ever,” said Corey Brown, executive director of the Sussex County Y.

“To continue our impact, we need the support from this event to help fund programs offered to the community, including Livestrong at the YMCA for cancer survivors, Y First physician’s referral program and Safety Around Water.”