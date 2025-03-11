Veritas raising funds for building

Approaching its 20th year of operation, Veritas Christian Academy in Sparta is raising funds for its own building in nearby Lafayette.

“Lafayette Federated Church gave us a piece of land on their lot, and we are in the process of raising funds to enable us to build our very own high school building at that location,” said admissions coordinator Morisha Cuddon. “Currently, we rent our space from Sparta Evangelical Free Church.”

According to its website, Vertias’ new facility would accommodate more than 100 students.

It would have advanced science labs to prepare students for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) careers and allow for expanded clubs and curriculum and enhanced arts and athletics.

The school is looking to raise $5.2 million to complete the building initiative.

Accredited by the Association of Christian Schools International and Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools, the Christian-based school serves grades 9-12 and has about 40 students.

“We require at least one parent to be Christian and include a church reference in the application process,” Cuddon said. “We offer honors classes, AP courses and a dual enrollment program with Pillar College, allowing students to earn college credits.”

Tuition ranges from $7,000 to $14,130 a year, with flexible rates and financial aid available.