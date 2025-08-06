Work this weekend on Route 23

Bridge replacement work is planned on Route 23 over the Pequannock River/Hamburg Turnpike from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8 August 8 through 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 10.

The work schedule depends on the weather.

The work includes bridge replacement and drainage upgrades, road realignment and utility improvements, construction barriers and striping adjustments, and realignment of Route 23 South to facilitate diversion.

The left lanes of Route 23 North and South will be closed while the right lanes and shoulders will remain open for travel.

Drivers are asked to plan alternate routes and expect delays during work hours.

Minnisink Road bridge

Beginning Monday, Aug. 11, emergency repair work is planned on the Minnisink Road bridge that carries traffic over a tributary to the Rockaway River at the border of Roxbury and Jefferson.

Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays and is expected to take three to four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Temporary traffic signals will be used to restrict motorists to one lane of alternating traffic through the work zone.

The bridge includes a stone masonry arch structure that previously was widened with 30-inch corrugated metal and reinforced concrete pipes forming a culvert beneath the road, which spans 45 feet wide.

This work will replace the culvert in the roadway using a new 36-inch reinforced concrete pipe, which is designed to improve water flow and extend the life of the structure.

The project is being carried out by Sparwick Contracting of Lafayette under a $180,980 contract funded by Morris County.