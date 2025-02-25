Yardley now chairs SCCC board

The Sussex County Community College (SCCC) board of trustees again has new leadership: Herbert Yardley was named chairman and Elizabeth Silverthorne vice chairwoman.

Acting board chairwoman Candice Smith resigned three weeks ago.

The new leaders were chosen in a 6-1 vote during the board’s special meeting Feb. 13. Board member Lena Frank voted no.

Attempts to contact Yardley were unsuccessful.

He served two terms on the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners and was defeated in his bid for re-election in the Republican primary in 2023.

“Our job as county commissioners is to provide able and capable residents to sit on the board of trustees and set their budget,” said Chris Carney, director of the Board of County Commissioners. “I truly believe this new board along with (interim college president) Cory Homer will provide the students with the best opportunity at the college.

“As far as our relationship with the new chairs, as with any chair or president, our relationship stays professional. No commissioner wants to see failure. Sometimes people forget it’s not about (who is liked). It’s about doing a good job.”

John Santillo, who had been the board secretary, submitted his resignation last week. No reason was given.

”That’s a question for him,” Carney said. “Maybe he doesn’t like the change of guards.”

The board has gone through several changes since January.

Smith took over as acting chairwoman after former Sparta Township Councilwoman Christine Quinn replaced Kurt Gewecke on the board. Gewecke previously was the board chairman.

Quinn was defeated for re-election to the council in November. She left the council at the end of 2024 after serving 12 years.

It is not clear why Smith left her post.

Attempts to contact Smith about her departure were unsuccessful and emails to Gewecke have not been answered.

Paul Crowley, whose term as a board member expired, was replaced by former county Commissioner Earl Schick, who was defeated in his bid for election to that post in the Republican primary last year.

The county commissioners oversee the college, and Carney reiterated previous comments that he is looking forward to working with Homer, who was made interim president after the former president, Jon Connolly, resigned last month.

About the latest changes, Homer said, “We are fortunate to have both Mr. Yardley and Dr. Silverthorne working with the administration to advance the mission of the college through the strategic plan.

“Herb has an extensive background in public health as well as service to the Sussex County community. Liz has extensive work in food and nutrition services and is active in community involvement. Both Herb and Liz will be pivotal in assisting us with the next chapter of Sussex County Community College.”

At the county commissioners’ meeting Feb. 13, Carney urged residents interested in serving on the SCCC board to send in their resumes, background information, and a statement outlining why they want to serve as a trustee and the specific skills they would bring to the board.

That information should be mailed to SCCC Trustee Search Committee, c/o Sussex County Administrator, Attn: Holly Saraceni, One Spring St., Newton, NJ 07860 or sent by email to hsollitto@sussex.nj.us

A board search committee will review the candidates.