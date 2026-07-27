It’s with great sadness that Aidan James Beahm, of Westwood, New Jersey, passed away on July 21, 2026 at the young age of 29.

This unexpected loss is devastating. Adored by his family and friends, Aidan was deeply close to the people in his life. He embraced everyone in a way that immediately made you feel comfortable to be yourself. His sharp wit, quick humor, and kind heart is something that will never be forgotten. His depth of curiosity about the world around him spoke to his intelligence and sharp mind.

A graduate from Pascack Valley High School, where he was a member of the National Honor Society and the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). He continued his education at both Fordham University and Ramapo College, where he graduated. His professional career took many different paths, each one leaving a lasting impact on the world around him. He worked with autistic children, which he loved doing, before eventually finding his niche as a paralegal, desiring to further that career by attending law school. No matter the road, Aidan made it his mission to help those he came across along the way. Whether personally or professionally, to know Aidan was to love Aidan.

Aidan is survived by his loving parents, Michael and Karalyn Beahm; his sister, Lily Beahm; his brother, Philip Beahm; and countless more who will miss him every day.

Visitation for Aidan will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, NJ 07860. A service will take place at the funeral home the following day, Thursday, July 30, at 11 a.m., followed by a graveside service in Frankford Plains Cemetery at 12:30 pm.

To honor Aidan’s life and memory, the family kindly requests that rather than flowers, memorial contributions be directed to Breakthrough T1D (Formerly Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) online at the link below or by mail to 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.