Andrew Paul McLean, Jr., 77, of Stillwater, passed away on Monday, March 3, 2026, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Andrew was born on Jan. 4, 1949, in Worcester, Mass., to the late Andrew and Ann (Brady) McLean. Andrew grew up in Massachusetts and after proudly serving in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, Andrew made the move to New Jersey. After marrying his beloved wife, Louise Case, in 1973, they lived in the City of Plainfield before they settled in Sussex County in 1984.

Following his military service, Andrew continued his commitment to protecting others as a police officer in Plainfield, N.J., in 1981. He later went on to work for ATT Security in 1997 and joined the Sussex County Juvenile Detention Center in 2001, retiring in 2015.

Outside of work, Andrew found his greatest joy outdoors. An avid hunter and fisherman, he felt most at home in the quiet woods or beside a peaceful lake. He took particular pride in raising and showing his beloved Brittany Spaniels.

Andrew also cherished traveling with his wife, especially the cruises they enjoyed together over the years.

Along with his parents, Andrew was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Ramm; his brother-in-law, Scott Ramm; and his nephew, Dennis Barry.

The beloved husband to Louise Case-McLean, Andrew is also survived by his siblings, Cathy Bowers, Peggy Kenworthy, Mary & Brian Sanginario, Nancy & Bob Barry, Patti & Michael Bates, Carol & Denis Barry, James & Ellen McLean, Jack & Sharon McLean and Beth & Peter McGinn, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and siblings-in-law.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, N.J. The funeral service will start at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Wantage, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306.