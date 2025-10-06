Anne “Nancy” Ryan of Branchville passed away on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. She was 77.

Born in Manhattan to Michael J. and Ann (Larkin) Ryan, Nancy grew up in Bergenfield before moving to Sussex County.

She was a most devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She loved family gatherings and sitting on the beach at Kemah Lake with her family.

She is survived by her son, Daniel Muller; her daughter, Theresa Munguia, and son-in-law, William Balkau; her grandchildren, Dani and Stone Munguia, Tiani McMickle and her husband Jerry, Destin, Dylan and Slade Muller, and Marley Balkau; and her great-grandbaby, Rowan Munguia.

Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Private cremation services have been held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com