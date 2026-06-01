Anthony P. Thonnerieux

Anthony “Tony” P. Thonnerieux, 79, passed away on May 22, 2026. Born on February 6, 1947, in Newton, N.J., Tony carried with him a steady pride in where he came from and a bright, forward-looking spirit that never stopped reaching for what could be built, improved, and beautifully made.

Raised in Newton, Tony graduated from Newton High School, Class of 1965, and went on to attend Rider College, earning a Bachelor degree in Business. He lived in Newton and Fredon Township for many years before relocating to Port Charlotte, Fla., in 2017 — bringing with him a lifetime of experience, friendships, and the kind of resolve that quietly shapes a life of lasting impact.

Tony proudly served in the United States National Guard and remained deeply military oriented throughout his life, guided by discipline, commitment, and an enduring respect for service. That same determination defined his working life: for 44 years, he was a business owner and florist at Ward’s Flowers, where his artistry was evident in every arrangement and every detail. Tony also had the distinguished honor of helping decorate the White House for Christmas during the years spanning the Reagan and Bush administrations, a reflection of his exceptional talent and creativity. His creative eye extended beyond the shop as well—Tony loved landscape designing and gardening, finding joy in shaping outdoor spaces with care and imagination.

A leader in both profession and public life, Tony served as former President of the Florists’ Transworld Delivery Association. He also served as Mayor of Fredon Township, offering his time and energy with a practical devotion to the people and places that mattered to him. His dedication to community was further reflected in his longtime membership in the Hampton Rotary Club, where he was very involved and committed to service.

Tony enjoyed fishing, appreciating the calm, patience, and simple satisfaction found on the water. Above all, he was dedicated to his family and particularly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren—moments that brought him unmistakable pride and happiness.

Tony was predeceased by his father, P. Anthony Thonnerieux; and his mother, Gladys Thonnerieux (nee Martin). He is survived by his beloved wife, Faith L. Thonnerieux (nee Iliff); his beloved daughter, Heather Forrey (Kevin); his beloved grandchildren, Grace and Liam; his brother, Michael C. Thonnerieux (Terry); his sister, Patricia A. Dilts (Tom); and Tony is also survived by his nieces, nephew, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Our Lady of the Lake R.C. Church, 294 S. Sparta Ave, Sparta, N.J., followed by burial in Newton Cemetery, Lawnwood Ave, Newton, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, New Jersey 07860, or online at https://karenannquinlanhospice.org/donate/.