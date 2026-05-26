Audrey Ruth Frazier, 80, of Newton, N.J., passed away on May 22, 2026. Born April 28, 1946, at Irvington General Hospital in Irvington, N.J., Audrey’s life was rooted in the steady warmth of home, community, and family — marked always by a kind heart and a presence that made others feel cherished.

Raised in Nutley, N.J., Audrey’s journey also carried her beyond the state she loved. She lived in Lilsville, N.C., for 15 years before returning to New Jersey, bringing with her the same gentle steadiness and care that defined her in every season of life.

For many years, Audrey served others as an LPN, a role that suited her natural compassion and quiet strength. She worked with dedication until retiring at the age of 63, leaving behind not just years of service, but the lasting impression of someone who treated people with dignity and sincere tenderness.

In her everyday joys, Audrey found beauty in simple, faithful pleasures. As a member of the Newton Senior Group, she enjoyed the companionship of friends and community. She could often be found crocheting, spending hours working in the garden, or playing bingo—each pastime reflecting her patient spirit and the calm happiness she brought to the moments she shared with others. She also loved time at the beach, where the rhythm of the waves matched her own peaceful way of being.

Most of all, Audrey treasured time with her family. That love shone especially bright in their last vacation together to Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. — a gathering that held what mattered most to her: togetherness, laughter, and the comfort of being surrounded by those she loved.

Audrey also loved her pets dearly, especially Smokey, Garfield, and Lola, and her devotion to them reflected the same gentle care she gave so freely throughout her life.

Audrey was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter G. Frazier; her father, Paul Henry Kreilick; and her mother, Ellen Harriet (Dawson) Kreilick. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Frazier-Malone (Mark Malone) and Karen Frazier; her grandson, Justin Malone; and her granddaughter, Emily Malone.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father Johns Lane, Lafayette, New Jersey 07848, or online at https://www.fatherjohns.org/donate/?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=12705621289&gbraid=0AAAAABc2nobssVK4ELv0C5z8fiV5qc7c0&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIotHi7pvQlAMVJmNHAR1Y1iHdEAAYASABEgLyvfD_BwE.