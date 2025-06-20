Bruce Wieder of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., passed away May 29, 2025, at Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis, N.Y. He was 80.

He retired from the property service department at Bristol Glen Nursing Home in Newton, N.J.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving from 1965 to 1968.

The son of George and Helen (Henion) Ridner, he was born Jan. 1, 1945, in Ogdensburg, N.J.

He was married to the late Carol A. (Rowe) Wieder.

Bruce leaves behind six children, Janine Mackerley, Shaun Wieder, Mark Wieder, Kevin Wieder, Christopher Jennings and Theresa Finnegan; 23 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his son Frank Jennings III; two brothers; and one sister.

A funeral was held June 2 at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, Pa. The burial was June 3 at Tranquility Cemetery, Tranquility, N.J.

Memorial donations may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America (vva.org/) or the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org/).

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, Pa. (stroyanfuneralhome.com)