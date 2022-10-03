Carol L. Suydam Griffitts, 80, of Newton, New Jersey passed away peacefully on September 26, 2022, at Newton Medical Center.

Born on February 12, 1942, Carol was a lifelong resident of Newton, New Jersey and graduated from Newton High School in 1960. She worked over thirty-five years for the Newton Board of Education, thirty of which were in the school district central business office. Carol was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Newton and greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Carol was predeceased by her father, Edward Suydam; and mother, Eleanor (Yost) Suydam. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert Griffitts of Newton, New Jersey; her son, Eric Griffitts of Lake Ridge, Virginia; her daughter, Amy Fisher and husband, Greg, of South Riding, Virginia; her grandson, Gabriel Fisher, a student at the University of Kentucky; her sister, Barbara Peebles of Gainesville, Florida; her brother, Thomas Suydam of Alexandria, Virginia; her brother and sister in-law, Thomas and Peggy Devinish of Del City, Oklahoma; and her nephews, Peyton Peebles of Houston Texas, Edward Peebles of Jacksonville, Florida, and Michael Devinish of Del City, Oklahoma.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, NJ. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the funeral home, followed by a short Graveside Service in Tranquility Cemetery 19 Maple Lane Rd, Green Township, NJ.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Carol’s memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Newton, 54 High St, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.