Charles Albert Laux, Jr.

Charles “Charlie” Albert Laux Jr., passed away peacefully with his loving caregiver, Paulet Robinson, by his side on Friday, March 20, 2026, at the age of 97. A kind-hearted, gentle presence to those who knew him, Charlie’s life was marked by steady devotion—to family, to service, and to the quiet satisfactions of a day well lived.

As a child, Charlie lived in Teaneck with his parents until they moved to the family poultry farm in Tranquility, N.J. He attended Newton High School, carrying forward the values of hard work and constancy that would remain with him throughout his life.

At just 17, Charlie enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served from February 1946 through December 1949 in the 6th Marine Division. During his time in service, he served in the Military Police. He was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina for bootcamp and then was deployed to Indonesia, Okinawa, and China. After completing active duty, he continued to serve in the Marine Reserves for two more years, extending his commitment beyond what was required, simply because it was who he was.

Following his honorable discharge from the U.S. Marine Corp, Charlie built a working life defined by skill and reliability. He co-owned Crandon and Laux Construction and later his own construction company, Laux Construction. After his departure from construction, he worked as a mechanic for Mack-Wayne Plastics in Newton. He was then hired as the Supervisor of the Frankford Department of Public Works, and once retired from there, he went on to work as a mechanic for Sussex Technology in Sparta. In every role, he brought the same steady hands and quiet pride in doing things the right way.

Charlie married his wife, Jean Rutan Laux, on June 27, 1953. That same year he built a home in Hampton Township where he and Jean would raise their 4 sons; Charles, Robert, Richard, and John. Charlie lived in that house until his passing It was a home shaped not only by lumber and labor, but by patience, loyalty, and love.

In the simpler rhythms of daily life, gardening and taking care of his lawn gave Charlie the most enjoyment. In those tended rows and trimmed edges, many saw what he offered the world: care given consistently, and beauty made through attention and time.

Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Charles Laux Sr; his mother, Henrietta Laux; his beloved wife, Jean Laux; his beloved daughter, Gloria Laux; and his cherished son, John Laux. He is survived by his cherished son, Chalres Laux, III; his son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Lorie Laux; his son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Patricia Laux; his grandson and his wife, Brian and Lesley Laux; his grandson and his wife, Eric and Dana Laux; and his great grandchildren, Kiera, Mackenzie, and Troy Laux. Charlie is also survived by many dearly cherished cousins.

Visitation was held at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, NJ 07860, on March 27, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.. A Funeral Service followed at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home on March 27, 2026, at 12 p.m. Final resting will be at Newton Cemetery, 19 Lawnwood Ave, Newton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hampton Township Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 646, Augusta, New Jersey 07822, or to Benny’s Bodega, 2 Grandview Dr, Newton , New Jersey 07860.