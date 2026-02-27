William R. Kimble, Sr.

William “Bill” R. Kimble, Sr., 89, of Newton, N.J.m passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.

Bill was born on Oct. 18, 1936, in Paterson, N.J., to the late William H. and Helen Kimble. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and took great pride in being a member of the Jeffrey S. Patterson Marine Corps League.

Prior to his retirement, Bill devoted 27 years to his work as a Maintenance Technician at Florence M. Burd School. Being a Maintenance Technician was more than a job to him, it was a passion and a source of great pride. Prior to working at Florence M. Burd School, Bill was a skilled carpenter who proudly built many homes in Andover, N.J. He also worked part-time at Complete Care at Barn Hill in the Maintenance Department. Bill had a great sense of community, as he was a volunteer on the Lakeland Emergency Squad since the early 1960s.

Bill was known for his quick wit and willingness to crack a joke, bringing laughter to all those around him. Above all, he loved woodworking, spending countless hours crafting and shaping pieces with skill and care, a true reflection of his patience and creativity. He also enjoyed fishing on the lake and relaxing on the back porch puffing on his pipe.

Along with his parents, Bill was predeceased by his first wife, Elizabeth Kimble; his sister, Florence Sinacore; and his brother, Eugene Kimble. Bill is survived by beloved wife of 28 years, Suzanne Kimble; his sons, William R. Kimble, Jr. (Linda), Joseph Kimble (Roxanne), and Paul Kimble; his daughters, Michelle Palmer and Kim Predmore; his bonus-children, Christine Bunce (Ken), Jacquelyn Snell, Kathleen Serrani (Lenny), and Nancy Harkins. Bill is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2026, from 2-6 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, NJ. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2026, from 9:30-10 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Graveside Service at Tranquility Cemetery, 19 Maple Lane Rd, Green Twp, NJ 07821.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in William’s memory to Hawthorne Caballeros Drum and Bugle Corps, PO Box 2148, Wayne, NJ 07474 or Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.