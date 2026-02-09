Dr. George William Peterson of Fredon Township, N.J., passed away on Feb. 6, 2026, at the age of 73.

George was born on Dec. 3, 1952, in Elmwood Park, N.J., to the late George William Sr. and Helen (Mieczkowski) Peterson. He was a graduate of Fordham University and earned his medical degree from Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine. George operated his own medical practice in Newton, N.J., for over 35 years prior to his retirement in 2010, closing a remarkable chapter of service and healing. Throughout his career, he was known for his sense of humor and commitment to his patients and the community he served.

In his leisure time George enjoyed fishing in local creeks and streams, especially at his favorite spot on Lake Owassa. He was also an avid college basketball fan and watched the games with great enthusiasm.

George is survived by his sons, George W. Peterson, III (Jennifer) and Mark M. Peterson (Punika), along with his grandchildren, Reid and Ryan Peterson. He is also survived by his sister, Carole Dennis. His beloved wife of 45 years, Lynda Marie Peterson, predeceased him on March 25, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, from 4-7 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, NJ 07860.

A funeral service for George will take place at 10 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2026, at The Yellow Frame Presbyterian Church, 1 Yellow Frame Rd, Fredon Township, NJ 07860. The service will be followed by George’s final resting place in Yellow Frame Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Yellow Frame Presbyterian Church, 1 Yellow Frame Rd, Newton, NJ 07860, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.

Condolences may be offered to George’s family online at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com