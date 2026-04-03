Charles T. Strittmatter, age 84, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at Newton Medical Center. Born in Paterson to the late Charles and Ann (Penstingel) Strittmatter, Charles grew up in Elmwood Park and moved to Sussex County in 1973. He had been employed as a salesman at the Sears Appliance and Hardware Store in Newton before his retirement.

Besides his parents, Chuck was predeceased by his sisters, Maralinda Sasatoni and Judith Sullivan. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Margaret Mae (Slingerland); his son, Charles, Jr. and his wife Dr. Magaly Toro of Maryland; and his daughter, Margaret Mae Woodworth and her husband Peter of Maple Shade.

When his son was in Boy Scouts, Chuck was actively involved with the troop. He was also a devoted member of the Yellow Frame Church, where he contributed his time and talents as a member of the church choir. Later in life, he became a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Newton, where he continued to find faith, fellowship, and purpose among friends and fellow parishioners. Chuck will also be remembered for his love of dancing. Whether at social gatherings or community events, he found great joy on the dance floor and brought that same energy and warmth to those around him. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

A service to celebrate his life will be held in the summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Charles’ memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Newton, 54 High Street, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.