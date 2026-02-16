Clare D. Osmun, a devoted and cherished member of her community, passed away on Feb. 11, 2026, at the age of 83. Born on Nov. 9, 1942, in Hollis, Queens, New York, Clare was raised in Fayson Lakes, New Jersey. She was a resident of Boonton and Stanhope, New Jersey, before moving to Bangor, Pa., in 1997.

Clare had a fulfilling career as a kindergarten teacher, serving the Boonton Township Board of Education for 34 years prior to her retirement in 1998. Her dedication to education and her students was unwavering.

She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Charles H. Osmun, in 2010; her son, Charles A. Osmun; and her brother, James F. Daly. Clare is survived by her daughters, Gina Would (Tracy), and Donna Schwartz ( Kevin )Mary Ellen Moses (Michael). She is also survived by her brother, Paul D. Daly (Frances); and her grandchildren, Shannon R. Would, Alexander L. Schwartz, Noelle M. Schwartz, and Emma C. Schwartz.

Clare found joy in the simple pleasures of life, such as spending time at the beach collecting shells, gardening, reading, and shopping. She treasured the moments spent with her family and created special memories with each of her grandchildren. Her love for her fur babies was also well known.

An active member of her community, Clare was involved with Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C. Church in Roseto, Pennsylvania, and the local chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. She also volunteered at the local elementary schools with special events.Clare found a way to continue her passion for education and children through working with Discovery Toys, which allowed her more opportunities for her love of travel

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home 63 High St Newton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, at Our lady of Mount Carmel R.C. Church 560 N. 6th St., Bangor, Pa.

Memorial donations maybe made to the General Federation of women’s Clubs C/O Dorothy Sawyer 1628 Erie Court Effort, Pa 18330-9723

Clare will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her contributions to education, and her active community involvement.