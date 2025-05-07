Cynthia Marchesin

Cynthia Ann Marchesin of Branchville passed away on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Morristown Medical Center. She was 67.

Born in Newton to Vernon “Jack” and Janeta (Davey) House, Cynthia had lived in Sussex County all of her life.

She loved flowers, gardening, cooking, canning tomatoes, putting puzzles together and doing crossword puzzles.

Her biggest love in life were her grandkids. She loved spending time with them and creating memories.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Kenneth House, Leonard House, Harold House and Alice (House) Geimer.

She is survived by her daughters, Jaclyn Guest of Newfoundland, Pa., and Amber Raymond of Branchville; her brothers, Harry House and his wife Alice of Bradford, N.Y., and Arthur House and his wife Lois of Layton; her sister, Lucy Shepherd of Peltzer, S.C.; and her two grandchildren, Isaiah and Riley Guest.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com