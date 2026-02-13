Czeslaw Gieniewski

Czeslaw “Chet” Gieniewski passed away on Feb. 7, 2026, at the remarkable age of 101. Born on March 21, 1924, in Wilno, Poland, Chet lived a life marked by selflessness and faithfulness.

Chet was a survivor of the forced deportation of Polish citizens to Siberia and was a World War II veteran, serving with distinction in the Polish 2nd Corp. He courageously fought in the North African and Italian campaigns and was a veteran of the Battle of Monte Cassino. After the war, he pursued higher education at Upsala College, where he earned a Master’s degree in Engineering. His career as a Research Engineer at Bell Laboratories in Murray Hill, New Jersey, spanned many years before his retirement in 1991.

Chet was a resident of Newton, New Jersey, and was an active member of the Polish Veterans of World War II SPK Post in Irvington, New Jersey. His dedication to his community and his interests was evident throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Krystyna (Gatt) Gieniewski; his brother, Benedict Gieniewski; and his parents, Joseph and Jadwiga (Plachimowicz) Gieniewski. Chet is survived by his loving family: his sons, Christopher Gieniewski (Sheila) and Bogdan Gieniewski (Robin); his sister, Genevieve Cyran; his grandchildren, Jason Gieniewski (Samantha) and Rachel Jellinek (Kevin); and his great-grandchildren, Sabrina Gieniewski, Jack Gieniewski, and Addison Jellinek.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026 , at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, NJ. Czeslaw will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, in The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, 654 Ferry Rd, Doylestown, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church, 537 Grove St., Irvington, New Jersey, 07111.

Chet’s life was a testament to his dedication to his family, his country, and his community. His legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him.