David Lee Hoyt of Stanhope passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Merry Heart Care Center in Succasunna surrounded by his loving family. He was 88.

David was born on July 27, 1937, in Parkersburg, W.Va., to Howard and Norma Zellers Hoyt.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 to 1962.

He attended David & Elkins College in West Virginia where he met his beloved wife, Nancy.

David graduated from the Newark College of Engineering (now NJIT) with an associate’s degree in civil engineering.

He was employed by Houdialle Construction, then Morris Township before eventually retiring.

David was a member, past president and past chairman of the Musconetcong Sewage Authority for 37 years.

He was also a member and former trustee of the Stanhope Presbyterian Church.

David enjoyed traveling, camping and playing cards, but most importantly, he cherished his time with his loving family and many dear friends.

One of his favorite activities was rooting for the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes football teams with his granddaughters.

David was a longtime resident of Stanhope and very involved in the Stanhope community. He served as a member of the Stanhope Volunteer Fire Department for the past 63 years and also served as past chief and past secretary of the department, which he loved. David was also a longtime member of the Sussex County Fire Chiefs Association and the New Jersey State Firemen’s Relief Association.

David is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Nancy (Drake); his devoted son, David Hoyt Jr.; his daughter-in-law, Francine; and his cherished grandchildren, Elizabeth and Elena. Additional survivors include his sister, Jacqulyn Downing; his nephew, Phillip Kocher; his niece, Sandra Wheeler; and many extended relatives and dear friends.

He was pre-deceased by his brother-in-law, Donald Drake, and his sister-in-law, Virginia Scudder.

David’s Life Celebration Services were Sept. 10 at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing. He was laid to rest with military honors at Stanhope Union Cemetery in Mount Olive on Sept/ 11.

All services are entrusted to Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home.

For memorial donations, please consider the Stanhope Volunteer Fire Department or Stanhope Presbyterian Church.