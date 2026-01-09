David Mackey Stahlman

David Mackey Stahlmann, 61, of Newton, N.J., passed away on Jan. 6, 2025.

Born in Sacramento, California, David lived a life full of laughter, music, and love for his family. He had a great sense of humor, never took life too seriously, and was never in a rush. His generous spirit meant he was always willing to help others—even if it was the last of what he had. A true music enthusiast, David attended countless concerts throughout his life and had a deep love for all music, especially rock and roll.

David’s proudest achievements were his children and grandchildren, who brought him endless joy. He is survived by his children: Melissa Howard and her husband, Rob, of Orefield, PA, SueAnn Herrera and her husband, Chris, of Greeley, PA, Jessica Whitt of Vienna, VA, and Randy Campbell and his wife, Nikki, of Newton, N.J. He also leaves behind five grandchildren—Austin, Derek, Tanner, Julia, and Elliott—and a great-grandson, Sawyer. David is also survived by his sister, Carol Whitt of Vienna, VA; his brother, Robert Stahlmann of Little River, SC; and several beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert A. Stahlmann and Winnie Stahlmann; and his brother-in-law, Joseph Whitt.

A celebration of David’s life will be held at a later date, with details to be shared when finalized.

His family invites everyone to remember him for his quick wit, his love of music, his kindness, and yes—his dashing good looks. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.