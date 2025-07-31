Dawn VanWhy

Dawn Marie VanWhy of Hardyston passed away on Monday, July 28, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. She was 60.

Born in Pequannock to Russell and Elizabeth (Matlock) Vanwhy, Dawn grew up in Rockaway before moving to Sussex County in 1984.

She loved to play Bingo, garden and take trips to the beach, and she liked to gaze up at the clouds, always hoping for a sign from a loved one who had passed.

Dawn was truly was an amazing person. She would help anyone and everyone who needed help.

Most importantly, she loved spending time with her grandkids; they were her entire world.

Besides her parents, Dawn was predeceased by her husband, Richard E. Davenport; her sons Charles and Daniel Davenport; and her granddaughter Heaven Davenport.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Davenport and his wife Malissa of Tennessee, William Davenport and his wife Victoria of Vernon, Matthew Davenport and his wife Dorothy of Franklin, and Ronald Davenport and his wife Amanda of Newton; her daughter, Elizabeth Davenport and her husband John of Franklin; her daughter-in-law, Megan Davenport of North Carolina; and 19 grandchildren.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

